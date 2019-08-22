Pictures show aftermath of kinkajou attack on Florida man

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. - Pictures released Thursday show the bite and claw marks left on a Florida man's feet and ankles after a kinkajou that he had fed attacked him.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's report on the July 25 incident shows that the 37-year-old man was attempting to leave his girlfriend's apartment around 5:45 a.m. but the second he opened the door, the small raccoon-like creature bit his ankles and barged in.

The man tried to keep the critter outdoors but was unsuccessful.

Pictures showed several minor scratch marks and puncture wounds on the man's feet, ankles and shins. He admitted to leaving watermelon outside for the kinkajou the night before the attack.

FWC

Eventually, the couple was able to get the rainforest mammal into a bathroom, which is where it was when trappers arrived.

The animal's owner has not been located.

