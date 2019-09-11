Police: Florida woman slips out of handcuffs, steals patrol car

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. - Authorities say a Florida woman arrested on stalking allegations slipped out of her handcuffs and fled in a stolen patrol car.

The Gainesville Sun reports 30-year-old Mary Liane Fritz was twice arrested Monday.

High Springs police say Fritz followed a woman to the police station, where the woman told officers Fritz was stalking her. Officers say they handcuffed Fritz behind her back and placed her in the back of a patrol car. An arrest report says Fritz escaped the restraints, climbed through the partition to the front and drove off, crashing through a gate.

Officers used GPS to track the patrol vehicle, and Fritz was eventually taken back into custody on charges including vehicle theft.

Fritz was being held on $95,000 bond. Jail records didn't list an attorney.

