Report: Florida man entices alligator to bite him, pours beer in its mouth

A Florida man is accused of pouring beer into an alligator's mouth after he tried to entice the animal to bite him.

Timothy Kepke, 27, and Noah Osborne, 22, were arrested on Oct. 3 on a felony charge of unlawfully taking an alligator in Palm City, Florida, according to News-Press.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission received a complaint in August about the incident, according to News-Press.

The report claims the act was filmed and that the alligator aggressively reacted after the beer was poured in its mouth.

According to News-Press, officers said they spoke to Kephke at his home on Sept. 17, and he confirmed he was the person in the video, and that the gator was released alive after he enticed the animal to bite and poured beer in its mouth.

Arrest warrants for Kepke and Osborne were issued in September.

Both men bonded out of the Martin County Jail the day of their arrests.



