Slithering 6-foot snake rattles Florida woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Six-foot rattlesnake? Welcome to Florida.

A Jacksonville woman and her friends ran into the giant rattlesnake Sunday in an open field in the Oakleaf area.

WJXT-TV reported that Lindsey Nilsen uploaded three images and a video clip of the eastern diamondback rattlesnake to Facebook about 11:30 a.m. Monday. As of a couple of hours later, it had been shared 2,300 times.

"That is a big [expletive] rattlesnake right there, dude," a man can be heard saying in the video clip. "... Oh, my God, that (expletive) is like 6-foot."

The snake can be seen lingering near the person filming the encounter before slithering off into taller grass.

Visit News4Jax.com for more.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.