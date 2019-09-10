Student takes bearded dragon to school so it wouldn't be sad at home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - It would have made for a very interesting show and tell, but this little creature didn't even make it out of its backpack into a Florida classroom.

Bay County School District officials said they found a bearded dragon named Jango in a middle school student's backpack on Monday.

In a Facebook post, the school said it found the stowaway in a fancy designer backpack and put him in a box until an adult could take him home. The school reminded parents to please check their children's backpacks before sending them out the door so they don't have any more Jangos at school.

The student said Jango was taken to school so it wouldn't be home alone and sad all day.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.