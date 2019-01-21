SUV pulled into ocean as Florida skygazers watch lunar eclipse

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - Some moongazers in Florida forgot to keep an eye on the tide as they watched Sunday night's lunar eclipse.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office told News 6 partner WJXT-TV that a car had to be pulled out of the Atlantic Ocean early Monday at Ponte Vedra Beach as people were watching the super blood wolf moon.

The sheriff's office said the car's occupants had been watching the eclipse and failed to notice the high tide coming in.

No injuries were reported, but their car was swamped and had to be towed out of the water.

Meanwhile, a Florida police officer ran over a man and woman who they say were lying in a road to watch the celestial event.

[RELATED: Amazing pics of the super blood wolf moon]

The victims' injuries were not life-threatening.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.