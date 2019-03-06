Swipe right: Tinder adds spring break mode

ORLANDO, Fla. - Spring breakers preparing for their trips can add one more thing to their to-do lists besides packing their sunscreen, swimsuits and fake IDs.

Swipe right.

Tinder this week rolled out its Spring Break Mode feature. The feature lets users add their spring break destination to their profiles and see potential matches who are headed to the same place.

Users on the dating app swipe right if they would go out with someone featured in a profile.

Tinder says the feature allows people to match and chat with each other before they go on spring break and get beer goggles.

Among the 20 featured destinations are Daytona Beach, Destin Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Panama City Beach, all in Florida.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.