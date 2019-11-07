To die for: Florida funeral home giving away free cremation

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Here's a contest worth dying for.

Lohman Funeral Home in Port Orange on Thursday is giving away a free cremation as part of its grand reopening.

The business was recently renovated after sustaining damage from recent hurricanes.

According to the Daytona Beach News Journal, the event runs from 4 to 7 p.m. at 1201 Dunlawton Ave. Guests can register for a chance to win the prize, valued at $1,795.

Other prizes will also be given away, but participants do not have to be present to win.

The festivities also include food and a live jazz band.

The newspaper reported that guests can RSVP to attend the event online at lohmanfuneralhomes.com or by calling 386-761-1100.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.