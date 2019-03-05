TSA: Man traveling to Orlando area had rocket-propelled grenade launcher

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida man's plans to bring a military rocket-propelled grenade launcher back home were shot down after security screeners at a Pennsylvania airport spotted the non-functioning weapon in his checked bag.

The Transportation and Security Administration said the unassembled parts of the launcher and a replica grenade were found Monday when an alarm went off as the bag passed through security equipment at Lehigh Valley International Airport in Allentown, about 60 miles north of Philadelphia.

The man, from St. Augustine, was stopped by police and told officials he thought he could bring the non-functioning launcher onboard in a checked bag.

A military rocket-propelled grenade launcher stopped by TSA agents at Lehigh Valley International Airport. (Image: TSA)

The items were confiscated and he was able to catch his flight to to Orlando Sanford International Airport.

TSA said no realistic or replica weapons of a military nature are allowed onto airplanes. Travelers who attempt to bring weapon or replicas to the airport case civil penalties up to $13,000, according to TSA.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.