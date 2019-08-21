Big Mac badge? Fired officer tried to get food discounts, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A fired U.S. Corrections extradition officer was arrested Tuesday in Brevard County on allegations of using his badge in an attempt to get discounts at restaurants.

Albert James McDaniel was arrested in Titusville on charges of impersonating an officer.

According to Titusville police, a McDonald's manager called police to report that a man had flashed a law enforcement badge and asked for a discount. The manager said the man had made similar requests in the past, according to police.

An officer pulled over a car, and the driver identified himself as McDaniel, who said he was on duty and worked for the U.S. Corrections department, according to police.

Titusville police said McDaniel also asked the officer for a "professional courtesy" in connection with the traffic stop.

According to police, the agency received other complaints from area restaurants about McDaniel trying to get free food.

Police said they were informed that McDaniel had been terminated from his job in July 2018 and was supposed to turn in his badge but never did.

McDaniel admitted that he had lied about his current employment, police said.

According to authorities, McDaniel said he had also tried to get a discount at the Outback Steakhouse on Merritt Island.

He said he thought that since he was displaying credentials as a U.S. Corrections agent and not a police officer, he wasn't committing a crime, officials said.

McDaniel was arrested and taken to jail.

