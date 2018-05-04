Video captures massive alligator walking through barbed-wire fence

MULBERRY, Fla. - A 15-foot alligator was captured on video walking effortlessly through a barbed-wire fence in Central Florida.

Teasia Warner, of Mulberry, on Monday posted video of the massive beast painlessly sneaking through the fence.

"What we seen heading to church (Sunday)," Warner posted on Facebook.

Warner told InsideEdition.com that she was traveling with her mother when they spotted the gator.

"Clearly he does this thing every day, like it’s part of his everyday commute," Warner said. "Once we seen what it was, my mom yelled out, 'Good God, almighty!' He took up about half to three-quarters of this two-lane road."

[SEE VIDEO AT BOTTOM OF STORY]

Warner said her mom wanted to stop to get a closer look.

"We live in Florida, so we kind of know what to do with gators in their presence and what not to do, and you don’t want to stop and invade their space because they feel threatened," Warner said. "The gator we came across, I could tell by its walk that it was a dominant gator -- and we didn’t want to be dominated that evening."

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.