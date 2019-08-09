Who wears jort shorts? These Florida thieves, police say

Two people caught on camera taking more than $1,000 worth of jean shorts from a Sanford Urban Appeal. (Image: Sanford police)

SANFORD, Fla. - It was a crime of fashion in the night, according to Sanford police, when four burglars forced their way into an Urban Appeal clothing store.

Their loot? Enough jean shorts to clothe a neighborhood full of dads on lawn duty or the local microbrewery club. Jean shorts are often referred as jorts.



Sanford police are searching for two men and two women who broke into the clothing store at 3699 South Orlando Drive around 4:30 a.m. July 27. The group stole 30 pairs of denim shorts valued at $1,050 and fled in what is believed to be a Hyundai Elantra, police said.

A photo of the getaway vehicle used in a large jean short theft from a Sanford Urban Appeal. (Image: Sanford police)

The jort thieves were caught on camera, and Sanford police released several photos in an effort to identify those behind the fashion faux pas.

A Facebook post from the department had some choice hashtags for the thieves, including #WhoWeartsJortShorts and #FromUrbanAppealToAppealingTheirSentence.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department.



What will we mow the lawn in now?



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.