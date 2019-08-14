Woman accused of sending fake, typo-laden letter from sheriff's office

ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman accused of writing a fake letter posing as a deputy from the Polk County Sheriff's Office may be in the Orlando area, according to WTSP-TV.

Authorities are looking for Martisha Wilson, who deputies said sent a letter to her boyfriend's Plant City employer explaining why he was missing work.

The letter, littered with typos and grammatical errors, said Wilson's boyfriend, Marco Sullivan, would be busy for the next six months while working for the Polk County Sheriff's Office's ATF investigation unit.

Sullivan is actually in jail, according to officials, who said Wilson wrote the letter in an attempt to help him keep his job.

Anyone with information about Wilson's whereabouts is asked to call authorities.

The letter Wilson is accused of sending reads verbatim:

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

MARCO SULLIVAN IS OUT DOING SPECIAL WORK DETAIL WHICH IS CONFIDENTIAL FOR POLK COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE ATF INVESTIGATION UNIT, HE WILL BE ON THE UNIT FOR 6 MONTHS OR LESS, DO TO THE SEVERITY OF THE CASE IM NOT ABLE TO ENCLOSED NO FARTHER INFORMATION FOR ANY QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS PLEASE NOTIFY ME AT 863-855-4150.

SINCERELY,

MIKE SINGLETON

