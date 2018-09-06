Woman delivers baby after being shot, flagging down police officer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A pregnant woman flagged down a Florida officer after being shot and was taken to a hospital, where she delivered her baby, police said.

Tallahassee police said in a news release that a shooting was reported around 12:44 a.m. Thursday.

The woman who was shot left the scene and flagged down an officer a short distance away, according to officials.

Police said the woman and baby were listed in stable condition and both are expected to survive.

Police spokeswoman Rachelle Denmark told the Tallahassee Democrat that the shooting didn't appear to be domestic in nature.

An investigation is underway.

