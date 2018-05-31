Woman shows up with razor, presents hairy situation at Florida hotel pool

Video shot at a Florida public pool shows a woman shaving her legs as kids swim around her.

The video circulating on social media shows her glide up her leg with her razor and then dip it in the pool water to rinse it off.

In the the video, which was taken at an unnamed resort, the person recording can be heard saying, "Oh my God. This lady is shaving ... in the pool. What the ... ?"

As of Wednesday night, the video had been watched more than 170,000 times.

