Worker found alive in ocean 22 hours after jumping off cruise ship

MIAMI - A cruise ship worker has been found alive nearly 24 hours after the crew member went overboard near Cuba.

Coast Guard officials said the 33-year-old Filipino crew member jumped off the Norwegian Getaway on Saturday, about 28 miles northwest of Pinar del Rio, Cuba.

The unidentified worker was found Sunday -- 22 hours later -- by a person aboard the Carnival Glory.

The Coast Guard rescued the worker, who was in stable condition.

Cellphone video captured passengers aboard Glory cheering as the crew member was rescued.

Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy called the rescue "nothing short of miraculous."

Officials dispatched planes and a cutter that searched more than 1,630 square miles, but the search was suspended Saturday night after several hours.

The Getaway returned to Miami from an eight-day cruise on Sunday. The Glory continued on to Cozumel in the midst of a seven-day cruise.



