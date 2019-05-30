'WTF:' Florida teacher investigated for using slang phrase

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida teacher is in hot water for using the phrase "WTF" on a student's homework assignment.

The Bay County teacher at Rutherford High School wrote "wtf is this? absolutely no credit" on the science homework, according to WJHG-TV.

The student's mother alerted school officials, and the incident is under investigation, according to the report.

It's not known what specifically prompted the teacher to use the phrase.

The principal said the teacher has apologized for her mistake.

It's not known what consequences she possibly faces.

