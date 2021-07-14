Partly Cloudy icon
Series of earthquakes in eastern Taiwan causes some damage

Associated Press

TTV

In this image taken from a video footage run by Taiwan's TTV via AP Video, a man checks the roof of a temple where a decorative piece fell and damaged the roof after multiple earthquakes struck the city of Hualien along the eastern coast of Taiwan, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. A series of more than 20 earthquakes struck the east coast of Taiwan on Wednesday morning, causing some damage. (TTV via AP)

TAIPEI – A series of more than 20 earthquakes struck the east coast of Taiwan on Wednesday morning, causing some damage.

The Central Weather Bureau reported 22 quakes over two hours starting at 6:52 a.m.

The first was the largest with a magnitude of 5.2 and struck at a relatively shallow depth of 5.9 kilometers (3.7 miles). The others ranged from magnitude 3.0 to 5.0.

A photo posted on the Taiwan Apple Daily news website showed the remains of a second floor wall above a storefront that had fallen to the street and crumbled. The earthquakes were in Hualien County around the midpoint of the island’s east coast.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.