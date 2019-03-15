Enter 'Doodle for Google' contest, and you could win $50,000

Looking for a chance to be featured on Google's homepage -- and win $50,000? Well, you're in luck, because the "Doodle for Google" contest is back.

Are you familiar with this competition, which is now in its 11th year? Here's how it works, according to the search engine giant: "Students are invited to create their own Google Doodle for the chance to have it featured on Google.com, as well as win some great scholarships and tech packages for their schools. Doodles are meant to surprise and delight people when they visit Google.com. Past Doodles have celebrated some of the most brilliant, talented, and passionate people throughout history."

Check out some of the past doodles. For example, here's one from International Women's Day:

Google

Ready to enter? Here are a few things to keep in mind.

1.) Parents, teachers, nonprofits and after-school programs are welcome to enter artwork on behalf of students grades kindergarten through 12th.

2.) Full instructions can be found on Google's "How It Works" page.

3.) You'll want to use the "Enter" page to submit your doodle before Monday, March 18.

Teachers can enter multiple doodles at one time, but only one original doodle per student.

The $50,000 technology award will go to the winning student's school.

All students entering the contest must be enrolled in a U.S.-based school, which does include home schools. Students' parents must sign the entry form.

Judges include "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon, Kermit the Frog and 2018 National Teacher of the Year Mandy Manning.

Read more on Google's FAQs page.

Graham Media Group 2019