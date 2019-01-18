Florida man used Fortnite to have sex with Brevard girl, deputies say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Florida man had sex with an underage girl he met through the online video game Fortnite, according to authorities.

The Florida Attorney General's Office on Thursday announced the arrest of Anthony Gene Thomas, 41, on charges including unlawful sex with a minor and child pornography. Investigators believe there could be as many as 20 additional victims.

Officials said the 17-year-old victim initially had contact with a 23-year-old woman, who then introduced the victim to Thomas.

Thomas and the woman arranged in August to pick up the teen in Brevard County and bring her back to Broward County.

Law enforcement served a search warrant in October. Authorities said Thomas had pornographic images and videos of the victim on his phone.

No charges were immediately filed against the woman.

Jail records didn't list an attorney for Thomas.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.