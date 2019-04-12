PlayStation will finally allow you to change your usernames for free

Sony officials made a promise last year to people who use the PlayStation 4, and now, they have finally come through with that promise -- players can finally change their usernames, free of charge.

That may not be super important news if you're totally cool with your username, but for players who made embarrassing usernames back in high school or middle school, this could possibly be one of the best things to happen.

Of course, Sony couldn't make the process easy. There are multiple steps you must go through in order to erase your adolescent shame. You will need a PlayStation console or a web browser in order to change your PlayStation Network ID, also known as a PSN ID.

If you're on a PlayStation 4, go to Settings, Account Management, Account Information, Profile and then Online ID. From there, you will be able to do what you need to do. If you're on a web browser, simply sign into your account, select your profile and hit the edit button.

Sony did mention that not every game you play will show off your new username. If you have a game released after April 1, 2018, it will be capable of handling the new username.

Sony is letting each user change their username once, but if you decide to change it again, it will cost you $4.99. And if you don't like your new username, you can always go back to your old one.

Happy gaming!

