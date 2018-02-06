Suspect wanted in child porn video shared on Facebook arrested

MILLBROOK, Ala. - Authorities in Alabama have identified and arrested the suspect in a child porn video being shared around the world.

Germaine Moore, 44, was taken into custody in Alabama, officials said.

News outlets report that the victim has been located and is safe.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers announced warrants Monday against Moore, of Millbrook, just outside Montgomery.

State Bureau of Investigation Lt. Brooke Walker says Moore's wife has been detained and is not cooperating.

WDIV-TV reported that Moore also is wanted in Detroit, where prosecutors allege that he sexually assaulted three girls.

The video circulating on Facebook and other social media as far as Colorado and France shows a young girl performing oral sex on an adult. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office charged Moore with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of child sexually abusive activity, one count of using a computer to commit a crime and one count of distributing sexually explicit material of children.

Montgomery Police charged 42-year-old Jerrell Washington with distributing it, and warn that anyone who shares the video, even in outrage, can be charged as well.

