Universal Orlando opens new Aventura Hotel

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort is welcoming guests to its newest hotel.

The Aventura Hotel opened its doors to the public on Thursday.

Located next to the Cabana Bay resort, rising up not far from I-4, and just steps from the three major theme parks, it's the resort's sixth property in partnership with Loews Hotels & Co.

According to the company's website, Universal’s Aventura Hotel features 600 rooms, including 13 kids’ suites.

Rooms will also have a vibrant and modern feel and feature floor-to-ceiling windows, Universal said.

Amenities include a modern food hall, pools and Bar 17 Bistro, the resort's first rooftop bar and grill.

The hotel will also include a virtual reality game room.

The Aventura Hotel brings the total number of hotel rooms at Universal Orlando to 6,200.

