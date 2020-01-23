ICON Park is about to go crazy for P!nk

ORLANDO, Fla – Get ready to raise your glass -- ICON Park is celebrating the arrival of P!nk at Madame Tussauds Orlando.

To celebrate the new wax figure’s arrival The Wheel at ICON Park will turn pink on Jan. 23.

The Grammy Award-winning singer’s wax figure is dazzling guests as she soars 12 feet over the attraction’s main entrance and admissions center.

Officials said she will be suspended by aerial ropes that are reminiscent of her 2014 tour.

“With the dynamic addition of P!nk’s figure and a new lighting, display and sound package, the star power of Madame Tussauds will overflow into The Wheelhouse lobby," said James Paulding, general manager.

The artist’s wax figure is the latest to join the museum’s star-studded lineup.

Officials at Madame Tussauds Orlando said P!nk is shown in a long-sleeved, sheer-black lace leotard, rock star hairstyle and tattoos.

“At Madame Tussauds Orlando, we want to dazzle our guests the moment they enter our lobby,” said Paulding.

To enhance the experience, the admissions area will feature a red carpet, brand-new LED displays, and lighting.

Any guest who wears pink and posts a selfie in front of the Wheel attraction will receive 10 percent off an individual attraction admission to either Madame Tussauds Orlando, The Wheel or SEA LIFE Orlando.

P!nk Fans! Have you heard the news? ⭐



Pink will be joining the stars at @TussaudsOrlando! 🙌



To welcome this super star wax figure, we'll be offering 50% off rides on The Wheel to anyone wearing pink through January 26th. #PINK #TheWheel #ICONPark #MadameTussauds pic.twitter.com/eLuDcnSuQ3 — ICON Park (@iconparkorlando) January 23, 2020

