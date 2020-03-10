Special limited ticket time offer announced for Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla – Universal Orlando has announced a limited time offer on tickets and experience upgrades for its highly anticipated 30th year of Halloween Horror Nights.

Guests can get a double dose of horror after they purchase two event nights for the price of one online through June 3.

Universal said the offer gives guests the utmost flexibility as they’re able to choose two nights from 36 dates, including select Saturdays.

To make this even better, the chosen dates don’t have to be consecutive.

One guest admission to two 2020 Halloween Horror Nights event nights will cost $84.99 per person + tax.

Blockout dates apply: Oct. 11, 17, 24 and 30

In a news release, Universal said guests who book a vacation package that includes this offer can be among the first to book event upgrades like RIP tours and “Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror” tours before they go on sale to the general public.

Halloween Horror Nights will run Sept. 10 to Nov. 1.

Guests will come face-to-face with creatures in 10 new horrifying haunted houses and five bone-chilling scare zones.

Click here for more information about Halloween Horror Nights.