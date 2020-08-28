SeaWorld’s Discovery Cove adds bonus offer for Florida residents

ORLANDO, Fla – Florida residents making reservations at SeaWorld’s Discovery Cove will save 20% on tickets and now get a complimentary premium drink package.

The complimentary drink package, valued at 40 dollars, will give guests at the all-inclusive resort-style park a list of mixed drinks, classic cocktails, draft and bottled beers as well as a selection of wines.

The limited-time offer for the drink package is only eligible till Sept. 7.

Discovery Cove allows guests to get a one-of-a-kind opportunity to interact with thousands of tropical fish, sharks and dolphins while also relaxing in a paradise of rivers and sandy beaches.

If any guest has plans change suddenly tickets can be refunded 100% and rebooking fees, up to 48 hours prior, will be waived.

All guests entering the park are required to have a face mask and have their temperature checked.

Officials said face coverings will not be required in the water except during the signature dolphin swim experience.

Discovery Cove is handing out complimentary care kits to guests which include a face mask, hand sanitizer and more.

