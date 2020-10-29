Disney to allow guests to enter ‘Rise of the Resistance’ virtual queue outside of Hollywood Studios

ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World announced Thursday that it will begin pivoting to a new way of giving out virtual boarding groups to its popular attraction, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

Beginning Nov. 3, Disney said guests with a Hollywood Studios reservation will be given the chance to board a virtual queue beginning at 7 a.m. from outside of their resort hotel, or wherever else nearby they could be at that time. If guests are unable to join in the morning, a second virtual boarding group opportunity will be available at 2 p.m.

Disney stressed that guests who want to join the 2 p.m. groups must be in the theme park at the time.

Guests flee First Order Stormtroopers onboard a Star Destroyer as part of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the groundbreaking new attraction opening Dec. 5, 2019, inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida and Jan. 17, 2020, at Disneyland Park in California. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)

Disney said on its blog that it hopes this new approach will make a day at Disney’s Hollywood Studios more enjoyable and relaxing, as guests no longer need to be inside the park each morning to request a boarding group for the first virtual queue opportunity.

The immersive attraction opened in 2019 and has only been operating under the virtual queue system.

Virtual queue boarding passes can be acquired through the My Disney Experience App.