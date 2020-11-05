Universal Orlando’s Endless Summer Resort: Dockside Inn and Suites to open Dec. 15

ORLANDO, Fla – Universal Orlando said Thursday its newest resort, Endless Summer Resort: Dockside Inn and Suites will open to guests on Dec. 15. The resort’s grand opening was scheduled for March, but has been in limbo following months of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Universal said the hotel is scheduled to open along Universal Boulevard across the street from its sister hotel, Surfside Inn and Suites.

Officials said the hotel is designed to evoke the feeling of being surrounded by the sea from the shore and catching the sunset from beneath a pier.

Universal's Endless Summer Resort - Dockside Inn and Suites (Universal Orlando)

Photos show the hotel lobby, resort pool, Pier 8 Market and two-bedroom suites.

Earlier this year Universal officials shared details about the food the hotel will offer.

Universal's Endless Summer Resort - Dockside Inn and Suites (Universal Orlando)

Universal said rates will start as low as $79 per night based on a five-night stay during value season.

When the hotel opens it will have 2,050 guest rooms and will bring the total rooms at Universal Orlando Resort to 9,000 by the end of 2020.

Universal's Endless Summer Resort - Dockside Inn and Suites (Universal Orlando)

Universal said Loews Portofino Bay Hotel will also resume operations on Dec. 1. Guests staying at Portofino bay can relax in surroundings inspired by the beauty, romance and charm of the picturesque seaside village of Portofino, Italy.

Click here for information about rooms and hotel bookings at Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites.