SeaWorld Orlando adds ice skating, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa festivities to Christmas celebration

ORLANDO, Fla – SeaWorld Orlando is putting the final touches on its 2020 Christmas celebration, which begins next week.

Included with park admission, officials said guests can safely enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes of the holiday season with specialty shopping, physically distant holiday shows, tasty holiday treats and beloved holiday traditions.

SeaWorld officials said this year they’re adding a number of new experiences including ice skating at Bayside Stadium, socially distant photos with Santa, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa festivities and a holiday celebration at the park’s Sesame Street land.

The theme park’s Nautilus Theater will present “It’s a Wonderful Night: A New Story to Tell.”

SeaWorld said the show will bring back 30 fan-favorite Christmas carols with new surprises and lighthearted laughs. The show will be limited in capacity and additional details will be released in the future. The popular holiday spectacular, Winter Wonderland on Ice, is also returning this year to Bayside Stadium.

Skaters will take to the ice in a show-stopping, ice skating extravaganza that will feature a sea of sparkling trees and towering fountains dancing in the background. When the skaters are not on the ice, Bayside Stadium will allow a limited number of people to ice-skate during the day.

*Guests wanting to skate must pay an additional charge.

Winter Wonderland on Ice (2009 SeaWorld Orlando)

From Dec. 10 through Dec. 18, SeaWorld will hold its first-ever Hanukkah celebration.

Guests will be able to gather to view the traditional lighting of the menorah. SeaWorld will celebrate the festivities of Kwanzaa beginning Dec. 26.

Officials said guests can enjoy a joyous time of reflection and celebration of African heritage with the nightly lighting of the kinara.

Visitors can also experience all the holiday celebrations at Sesame Street land.

Happy Holidays from Sesame Street Land (SeaWorld Orlando)

Nestled along the park’s Bayside Pathway, the Christmas market is returning and featuring festive entertainment and delicious culinary delights from an all-new chef and mixologist. Guests will also encounter playful elves and a charming model train village. A list of the whole menu is listed here.

Also returning for another year, guests can immerse themselves in the story of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at Rudolph’s Christmas Town. Guests can stroll outdoors past life-size story book vignettes featuring the classic tale, and meet beloved characters including Rudolph and Bumble. This attraction has limited capacity to promote physical distancing.

Over at the theme park’s Wild Arctic, guests will get the chance to get photos with Santa Claus. The famous north pole resident will be in the expansive family room. Visitors will have the opportunity to sit in Santa’s sleigh with Santa seated above and behind, separated by a plexiglass partition.

SeaWorld’s Christmas celebration runs from Nov. 14 through Dec. 31.

Guests must have a reservation to visit SeaWorld Orlando. Reservations can be made through the SeaWorld’s website.

Click here for more information and to make reservations for dining experiences.