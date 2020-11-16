78ºF

Firework alert: Disney to perform routine firework testing near Magic Kingdom

Nighttime spectaculars in parks remain temporarily unavailable until further notice

Landon McReynolds, Producer

ORLANDO, Fla – Those people living near Disney’s Magic Kingdom park may hear the once-familiar sounds of fireworks Monday night.

Disney officials said Sunday they would be performing routine firework testing around the theme park between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and midnight.

Officials said they would do their best to keep the noise at a minimum and apologize to guests on property and those living nearby.

Disney has temporarily suspended firework performances and nighttime spectaculars at its parks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

