Firework alert: Disney to perform routine firework testing near Magic Kingdom

ORLANDO, Fla – Those people living near Disney’s Magic Kingdom park may hear the once-familiar sounds of fireworks Monday night.

Disney officials said Sunday they would be performing routine firework testing around the theme park between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and midnight.

[TRENDING: Baby Yoda heads to space station | Highlights from SpaceX, NASA launch | Why did the giant rattlesnake cross the road?]

Officials said they would do their best to keep the noise at a minimum and apologize to guests on property and those living nearby.

Disney has temporarily suspended firework performances and nighttime spectaculars at its parks due to the coronavirus pandemic.