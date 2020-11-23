Universal Orlando offers families limited time Black Friday deal with up to 40% off

ORLANDO, Fla – Usually Black Friday is packed with deals on TVs, clothing and stocking stuffers, but now families can grab a discounted vacation package from Universal Orlando Resort.

The theme park is set to offer its best vacation package ever on Friday.

The deal will allow future guests to save as much as 40% on a four-day, two-park vacation package with hotel accommodations at its ’60s themed hotel: Cabana Bay Beach Resort. The entire deal is valued at $2,154 but Universal said families that book can save as much as $1,292, based on a family of four. The offer also includes early park admission as well as park-to-park access to its two incredible theme parks.

The offer is valid between the dates of Nov. 29 - Dec. 25, Jan. 1 - March 25 and April 11 - 30.

The incredible deal is limited in quantities and Universal stresses it will sell out fast.

Click here for details on the offer and to sign up for early access on Friday.

Universal is also offering Florida residents a limited time offer, which includes savings up to $100 on select annual passes until Dec. 17.