Walt Disney World to perform routine firework testing near Magic Kingdom tonight

Nighttime spectaculars in parks remain temporarily unavailable until further notice

Landon McReynolds, Producer

ORLANDO, Fla – Those people living near Disney’s Magic Kingdom park may hear the sounds of fireworks Wednesday night.

Disney officials said on Facebook they would be performing routine firework testing around the theme park between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

The theme park closes to guests tonight at 8:00 p.m.

Officials said they would do their best to keep the noise at a minimum and apologize to guests on property and those living nearby.

Disney has temporarily suspended firework performances and nighttime spectaculars at its parks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

