Orlando’s Museum of Illusions opening Jan. 9 at ICON Park

ORLANDO, Fla – Central Florida is about to get a mind-bending experience when the Museum of Illusions opens to guests next month at ICON Park.

The new destination is the museum’s first Florida outpost and 20th location since starting in Zagreb, Croatia back in 2015.

According to a news release, the museum’s 50 exhibits are a collection of interactive, immersive and distinctly incomprehensible experiences that are based on math, science, and psychology. As guests make their way around the building they will learn about how the tricks, and how the mind is perceiving the illusions.

“Imaginations can run free in the vast expanse of the Infinity Room, defy the laws of gravity in the Reverse Room, and shrink to miniature size in the Ames Room -- all while capturing a coveted, baffling photo,” officials said in the release.

Museum of Illusions Orlando Opens January 9 at ICON Park™ Central Florida’s newest “edutainment” destination invites guests to enter the mesmerizing world of illusions and take mind-boggling snaps (Museum of Illusions)

Officials said the experience will offer a number of mind-blowing photo backdrops, including some that are designed exclusively for the Central Florida location.

“Many international guests are familiar with our concept through social networking,” said Museum of Illusions Orlando General Manager George Youngdahl. “We can’t wait to bring our museum to Central Florida – there’s nothing quite like it here.”

The museum will be located at ICON Park along International Drive.

From Jan. 9-31, Orlando residents and visitors can enjoy special preview days pricing for $15 per person of any age. The museum will have a variety of COVID-19 health and safety measures in place, including mandatory face masks, limited capacity, designated time slots, one-way paths through exhibits, ongoing cleaning by staff, and hand sanitizers and wipes for guests.

