Universal Orlando expects to reach capacity ‘very early in the day’

Universal Orlando expects the theme parks to reach capacity early in the day on Wednesday.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando expects its theme parks to reach capacity early in the day on Wednesday.

[TRENDING: How to get vaccine in Florida | Will vaccine work on new strains? | Strange Florida: Here’s the proof]

Theme park officials said guests who have flexible plans should consider going a different day.

We expect our theme parks will reach capacity very early in the day on Wednesday, December 30th. If your plans are flexible, please consider visiting another day. Before your visit, check our social channels or call the capacity hotline at 407-817-8317 for real-time updates. pic.twitter.com/UY30heup6x — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) December 30, 2020

Guests can call Universal’s capacity hotline at 407-817-8317.

The past three days, Universal Orlando has reached capacity.

The week after Christmas is usually one of the busiest times of year for the theme parks.

Each theme park in Central Florida is operating at a fraction of normal capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Orange County Health Officer Dr. Raul Pino said there has not been any virus outbreaks tied to the theme parks.

“Our concerns are not really the large parks. These parks are open space, and that’s less conducive to transmission. Our concern is the smaller parks that may not have the resources that Disney and Universal or SeaWorld have,” Pino said. “Our outbreaks, we have not been able to link to specific places at the large parks.”

Down the road, parks at Disney World are operating at 35% capacity.