The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure exhibit coming to EPCOT

ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World officials on Tuesday said that a new exhibit, The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure will debut at EPCOT beginning next month.

The exhibit will be located inside the American Adventure and will introduce and allow guests to explore the colorful and surprising history of jazz. Officials said the exhibit will feature Joe Gardner, the music teacher from the new animated Disney-Pixar film, “Soul.”

Guests will experience the musical history of jazz in the cities of New Orleans, Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles and Puerto Rico.

[TRENDING: Manatee found with ‘Trump’ etched into skin | Carnival says 2020 bookings are strong | Here’s how to register for COVID-19 vaccine]

“Jazz is the story of America. It unites people from every walk of life, and it’s a living breathing art form that is always evolving and always changing,” said Carmen Smith, creative executive with Walt Disney Imagineering “We’re working with top jazz museums across this country from New Orleans to New York and we’re excited to have their participation in this project.”

An official opening date has not been announced, but Disney officials said they look forward to welcoming guests soon.