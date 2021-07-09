Jedi jolt: Disney unveils new coffee drink at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Cold Brew Black Caf at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios

ORLANDO, Fla. – Looking for a cup of joe that is out of this galaxy?

Disney Parks recently shared the news about a new addition on the menu at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The Cold Brew Black Caf is the perfect coffee concoction, and the force is likely to awaken with every sip.

The cold brew fills the cup before being topped with sweet cream cheese and cocoa puffs.

Grab a spoon, or lightsaber, you might need it.

The drink costs $5.49.

The drink is one of several new menu offerings at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

