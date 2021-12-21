68º

Theme Parks

Chilly weather keeping local water parks closed Wednesday

Temperatures forecasted to stay in the 60′s

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Tags: Theme Parks, Weather, Local News, Orlando
Summit Plummet at Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park (Walt Disney World)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The latest cooldown in Central Florida is keeping some local water parks closed Wednesday.

According to the latest forecast, high temperatures Wednesday will only be in the upper 60′s.

Highs will return to the 70′s ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Here are the latest closings due to cold weather:

  • Universal’s Volcano Bay: closing at 2 p.m. Tuesday, reopening Thursday.
  • Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park: closing at 5 p.m. Tuesday, reopening Thursday.
  • SeaWorld’s Aquatica Water Park: closed at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, reopening Thursday

