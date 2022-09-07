Aquatica celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with return of Fiesta Aquatica pool party

ORLANDO, Fla. – Aquatica Orlando is preparing to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month once again with an unforgettable pool party, Fiesta Aquatica.

Beginning Sept. 10, guests will get to enjoy lively Latin music and live entertainment at several attractions, festive food offerings and so much more.

New for this year’s event, adult guests can elevate their day with tequila tastings. The water park said guests 21 and older can enjoy Tanteo Tequila at the all-new Trader Turi’s Tiki Bar for an additional fee. Guests can also chill down and purchase a frozen Mango Margarita.

Some of the new foods on the menus around the park include Arroz con Pernil, Plantains, Tres Leches cake, Tripleta sandwiches, empanadas, a Cuban panini, and Pico de Gallo pizza.

Fiesta Aquatica is included with park admission.

The event runs Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 25.

Click here for more details and ticket information.

