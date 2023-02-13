Disney: Annual passholders will soon be able to register to ride TRON Lightcycle/Run

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is preparing to welcome the next batch of users into the GRID at TRON Lightcycle/Run.

In an email to annual passholders on Monday, the resort announced that registration for its passholders will open on Feb. 16, with additional information to follow.

TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort (WKMG)

The highly-anticipated new attraction will open to the general public on April 4 in Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland. When it does open, guests will be required to have a virtual queue time.

Disney said TRON Lightcycle / Run will be one of the fastest coasters in any Disney park. When guests step inside, they will join Team Blue and compete against fierce Team Orange to be the first to race through eight Energy Gates in a dark, computerized world.

TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort (WKMG)

Walt Disney World cast members are currently getting the chance to experience the attraction before the general public.

