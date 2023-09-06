Legoland Florida Resort gives return dates for holiday festivities

It’s the most wonderful time of the year to visit LEGOLAND® Florida Resort with the return of HOLIDAYS at LEGOLAND®, presented by Hallmark Channel

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Legoland Florida Resort announced the dates for its Holidays at Legoland event.

Beginning Nov. 24, guests will once again see a flurry of festive live shows, fun character opportunities, holiday décor, foods and drinks, and the return of the park’s giant Lego Christmas tree.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

This year, the park will also see the return of its Kids’ New Year’s Eve celebration on Dec. 26. The celebration will include daily festivities and a nighty firework display over Lake Eloise.

For a limited time, guests who book two nights at one of Legoland Florida’s three hotels during the holiday season will get a third night for free. The resort said reservations must be booked more than 60 days in advance.

Legoland Florida Resort said it plans to share even more details about holiday events as it inches closer.

Click here to book a room or to learn more.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.