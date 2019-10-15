Action and thrills set for Universal Orlando's 'The Bourne Stuntacular'

ORLANDO, Fla. - Brace yourself for Jason Bourne.

Universal Orlando is set to welcome the popular franchise to the park in an all new action-packed stunt show.

"The Bourne Stuntacular" will follow the character of Jason Bourne around the globe as sinister characters pursue him, Universal leaders said. The show will also feature things fans of the franchise have come to love such as death-defying leaps, chase scenes and intense fistfights.

Jason Bourne (July 29)

Universal Pictures has distributed five films based off on character Jason Bourne, which were inspired by the books written by author Robert Ludlum.

According to the box-office reporting website Box Office Mojo, the franchise has grossed more than $800 million at theaters around the world.

Watch the trailer below for the 2016 film "Jason Bourne"

Universal said the new show will blur the lines between stage and cinema in a hybrid form of entertainment that has never been seen before. Much of the action will feature live performers, high-tech props and an immense LED screen which will be featured right in front of guests.

"The Bourne Stuntacular" is currently under construction and will be located at the former "Terminator 2: 3-D" attraction on the streets of Hollywood at Universal Studios Florida.

Universal promises to release more details about the new live-action show in the coming months.

