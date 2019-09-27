Crikey: Crocodile escapes habitat at Central Florida Zoo

SANFORD, Fla. - An American crocodile that escaped its habitat Friday afternoon at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens has since been captured, zoo officials said.

The breach happened at about 2:30 p.m., but the cause of the incident is still under investigation.

Officials said the zoo's Herpetarium was cleared of guests while zoo staff assessed the habitat and returned the reptile to its home. The crocodile was in a contained area away from public pathways, meaning no guests were in danger, according to a news release.

"Our staff acted swiftly and followed all protocol to secure the animal in a safe manner," zoo CEO Dino Ferri said. "We practice for these types of situations throughout the year, so our team is prepared to respond accordingly."

