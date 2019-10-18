Gatorland introduces Gators, Ghosts, Goblins event this Halloween season

ORLANDO, Fla. - Gatorland is introducing some Halloween fun this spooky season with its all new Gators, Ghosts and Goblins event.

The family-friendly event takes place during the park's hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and runs the last two weekends in October and Halloween day.

Events include Frank & Stein's Octoberfest, featuring Frankenstein and his undead polka band, the Graveyard of the Darned, where you can meet creepy crawly characters, and the Cryptozoo, the only place to meet the elusive Skunk Ape, the Florida Bigfoot.

The Halloween activities are included with Gatorland's regular park admissions and Florida residents receive half off on ticket prices.

For more information, you can go to Gartorland.com.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.