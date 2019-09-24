WonderWorks offers free admission for teachers

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida's educators will have the chance to experience the WonderWorks Orlando on International Drive attraction for free during "Teacher Wonder Days."

On the next two weekends, teachers may take advantage of all offerings the attraction has to offer. Any additional guests accompanying them receive a discounted entrance fee of $15 per person.

Interested teachers must RSVP online here. Teachers who RSVP will also be entered into a drawing to win $500 worth of school supplies.

"WonderWorks Orlando looks forward to hosting our annual Teacher Wonder Days; where we invite teachers and their families from all over the state of Florida to experience WonderWorks' educational, upside down adventure," said Brian Wayne, general manager of WonderWorks Orlando. "Over 1,500 teachers registered for our 2018 event, and we look forward to surpassing that for 2019."

WonderWorks Orlando features a 4D motion theater, magic comedy dinner show, laser tag and a glow-in-the-dark rope course in a 35,000 square-foot space.

For more information about WonderWorks Orlando, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.