Lockdown lifted at Legoland Florida after threat found in bathroom

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A "concerning" threat discovered Wednesday in a bathroom at Legoland Florida prompted authorities to lock down the theme park, but it was later lifted.

Winter Haven police said a note with a threatening message was found inside a family bathroom at the park.

Officers and deputies did sweeps of the property, but did not find a threat or anything concerning, police said.

Park guests and staff were not allowed out of the park and nobody was allowed in until the situation was resolved, police said.

Details about the threat have not been released.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.