Blast into Bricksburg during LEGO® MOVIE™ Days at LEGOLAND Florida Resort

WINTER HAVEN, FL -- The LEGO Movie World at LEGOLAND Florida Resort. (PHOTO / LOCK + LAND, Chip Litherland for LEGOLAND Florida Resort)

WINTER HAVEN, Fla - Things are about to get even more awesome at LEGOLAND Florida resort.

The theme park is beginning its "LEGO MOVIE Days" on Saturday, an event that celebrates the park's newest "LEGO Movie" World attractions.

LEGOLAND said that on eight select dates in July and August, guests with a theme park admission can experience the ultimate "LEGO MOVIE" experience, including 15 exclusive interactive experiences.

Fans can meet Emmet, Lucy, Unikitty and Benny as they venture through Bricksburg during a complete theater-to-theme park experience, the park said on its blog.

The "LEGO MOVIE" World offers guests three new attractions:

The LEGO MOVIE Masters of Flight

Unikitty's Disco Drop

Battle of Bricksburg

News 6 got an inside look at the new area when it opened back in March.

LEGOLAND said guests can join in on the fun and help build a giant LEGO mosaic and indulge in some delicious snacks, including a Disco Drop Doughnut and Cloud Cuckoo Land Ice Cream Swirl.

LEGOLAND Florida

Guests will get an exclusive oppurtunity to meet and take pictures with Rex Dangervest, the alter ego of Emmet, and a character from the second film.

LEGOLAND said it also plans on putting on a Glitter and Glow Dance Party and having an interactive scavenger hunt through the new land and MINILAND USA.

The event runs July 13-14, July 20-21, July 27-28 and Aug. 3-4.

For tickets and information, including hotel accommodations, visit legoland.com/florida.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.