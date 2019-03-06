Busch Gardens announces fastest hybrid coaster coming to Tampa Bay in 2020

TAMPA, Fla. - A hybrid roller coaster reaching heights of more than 200 feet will open at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in 2020.

The theme park said the ride will be the tallest, fastest and steepest hybrid coaster in the world.

To get a rough estimate of how tall and fast the roller coaster will be, the hybrid roller coaster Steel Vengeance at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, stands at 205 feet and reaches speeds of 74 mph

Over the last 60 years, we’ve made a LOT of history... & we’re not done yet. This spring, Tigris will debut as Florida’s tallest launch coaster. In 2020, Busch Gardens will be home to North America’s tallest hybrid, & the fastest, steepest hybrid coaster in the world. #2020Rising pic.twitter.com/MWfMQpEh9Q — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) March 1, 2019

Visitors will be able to get in line for the new ride in the Gwazi area.

The announcement of the new coaster was made during the 60th Celebration Kickoff.

In a video posted on Youtube, the park showcased its history, including the park's first roller coaster, Python, which opened in 1976.

