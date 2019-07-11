Busch Gardens offers sinister sale for Howl-O-Scream

ORLANDO, Fla - Special ticket prices for Busch Gardens' 20th year of Howl-O-Scream were announced Tuesday.

During 22 select nights beginning Sept. 20, guests can venture through terrifying haunted houses and roam scare zones at Tampa's premier Halloween event.

During a select time, brave souls can buy early and save up to 75% on admission tickets.

The lowest ticket prices start at $24.99, or $19.99 for annual pass members.

Single-Night Admission:

Thursday, Friday or Sunday admission for $24.99

Any of the event nights for $29.99

Pass Member Admission:

Thursday, Friday or Sunday for $19.99

Any of the event nights for $24.99

Howl-O-Scream

Guests wanting to take their fear to the next level by attending all 22 nights with the unlimited Howl-O-Scream admission ticket can purchase it for only $59.99.

For $99.99, thrill-seekers can skip the lines and get front-of-the-line access to haunted houses and attractions, including the theme park's newest coaster "Tigris," Florida's tallest launch coaster.

These deals on admission tickets will end July 21.

For information, guests can visit HowlOScream.com.

