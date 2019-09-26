Christian music's top artists headline Universal's Rock the Universe 2020

Some of Christian music's top artists are headed to Orlando in 2020 for Universal Orlando's Rock the Universe concert.

Universal announced TobyMac, Chris Tomlin, Newsboys and Switchfoot will headline the event taking place Jan. 24 and 25.

Tickets for Florida's biggest Christian music festival are on sale now. A three-park Rock Your Weekend ticket starts at $127.99, giving concertgoers access to all three Universal Orlando theme parks for the price of two.

Event tickets provide access to some of Universal Studios' attractions, autograph sessions with some top artists as well as the FanZone that features more live performances by up-and-coming acts.

There will be a worship service on Sunday morning.

To see the full lineup, click here.



