Cool off and dive into these top Orlando water parks

ORLANDO, Fla. - In Florida, the heat is nearly year-round, which means Sunshine State residents are always looking for ways to beat the heat.

Luckily, Central Florida offers a variety of options to cool off with the family. Check out the list below of the best local water parks.

1. Universal's Volcano Bay

Photo Courtesy of Universal Studios

Visitors can take a swim alongside waterfalls flowing down Waturi Beach's grand volcano. Thrill-seekers can plunge through the volcano itself on body slides, which send them off through intertwining tubes via trap doors.

2. Disney's Typhoon Lagoon

Photo courtesy of Disney

Soak up the sun at this family-friendly park that offers something for everyone. Take the children to play with crocodiles, seals and elephants at Ketchakiddee Creek, and then buy yourself a well-deserved drink at the Let's Go Slurpin' bar.

3. Orlando Watersports Complex

Photo courtesy of Orlando Watersports Complex

Take a stroll through this complex's aquapark, which is made out of an inflatable obstacle course that sits on top of the water. Guests can also kneeboard, wakeboard, water ski and more on the lake.

4. Aquatica Orlando

Photo courtesy of Aquatica Orlando

After watching dolphins swim at SeaWorld, you can dive through the water like one at Aquatica. Blow the competition out of the water on the Taumata Racer or slide on a vertical wave wall on the park's newest ride: the Karekare Curl.

5. Disney's Blizzard Beach

Photo courtesy of Disney

Melt your worries away at this winter wonderland-themed water park. Experience a ski race in the summer on the Snow Stormers ride, where you glide down winding water slides on a toboggan-style mat.

6. Discovery Cove

Photo courtesy of Discovery Cove

Remember when we said you could swim like a dolphin at Aquatica? Now you can swim with one. Ride through the water via a dolphin dorsal fin or snorkel with other fish at the Grand Reef.

7. LegoLand Water Park

Photo courtesy of LEGOLAND Florida

If your children are Lego lovers, they don't want to miss out on this. Visitors can build their own Lego raft and float down the lazy river or enjoy the interactive splash safari.

8. CoCo Key Hotel & Water Park

Photo courtesy of CoCo Key Water Resort

If you're looking for a place to cool off on International Drive, look no further. The canopy-covered water park has 14 slides and rides for both children and adults such as the Surfer Splash, Boomerango and the Parrot's Perch Play Area.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.